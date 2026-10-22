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Organized Family seeks Malawi’s nod to Scorchers tribute video song

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Shaffie A Mtambo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Zambian music group Organized Family is awaiting approval from the Malawi Government to shoot the official music video for its Scorchers tribute song, “Mbambande Scorchers”, in Malawi.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the group said it had submitted its Visit Malawi initiative to the authorities and was patiently waiting for authorization to film the video at Malawi’s tourism sites.

The song celebrates the Malawi national women’s football team, the Scorchers, following their impressive performance at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Organized Family says the proposed video aims to promote Malawi’s tourism attractions while strengthening relations between Malawi and Zambia.

The group hopes the project will help put both countries on the global map by combining music, football and tourism promotion.

It has also proposed that Malawian and Zambian football fans wear Visit Malawi and Visit Zambia jerseys during football matches to promote tourism in both countries.

According to the group, football provides an opportunity to reach many people and encourage them to explore the tourism destinations available in the two neighbouring countries.

The initiative seeks to use the popularity of the Scorchers and the power of music to encourage cross-border tourism and cultural exchange.

Organized Family says it is optimistic that the Malawian authorities will grant permission for the video shoot to take place at selected tourism sites.

The group is promoting the initiative under the slogan “Malambia Kuchalo,” expressing its ambition to see both countries gain international recognition.

The project is also being promoted through the hashtags #VisitMalawi and #VisitZambia, as the group pushes for closer cooperation between the two nations through entertainment and sports.

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Shaffie A Mtambo

Shaffie A Mtambo is a professional journalist with a proven track record in reporting and storytelling. He has previously worked with Zaamtv Online,Chimbota Online Radio and 247 Malawi News, showcasing his expertise in delivering timely and accurate news to the public.

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