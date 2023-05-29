NBS Bank boosts Mary’s Meals’ feeding program with MK20m

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-NBS Bank Plc has committed MK20 million towards Mary’s Meals school feeding programme for the next four years.

Making a symbolic cheque handover at Mlambalala Primary School in Blantyre on Friday, the Bank’s Chief Operating Officer Shadrick Chikusilo, said as a long-standing bank that has been on the market for over 50 years, they understand that the mantle to develop any nation is passed on from one generation to the next and therefore needed to support and nurture the youth’s talent by providing the right products and services.

“We are passionate about youth development and the need to nurture young talent as they hold keys to Malawi’s future success. We strive to provide the right products and services that also speak to the sustainability of our society in efforts to inspire young minds and achieve their goals,” said Chikusilo.

He added that the Bank is also contemplating an increase in the future support after appreciating the commendable works Mary’s Meals is doing in schools across Malawi.

Mary’s Meals Country Director, Angela Chipeta-Khonje hailed NBS Bank for the support which she said will feed at least a thousand children in a whole school year.

“This donation will take us a long way to still keep the promise to the 1.1 million children that we feed in the country. Our plan is to make sure that the school feeding program reaches many children in the country,” said Khonje.

Khonje also indicated that one of the main challenges with the school feeding program is the increase in prices of corn soya blend by 50%.

Blantyre Urban Primary Schools Improvement Desk Officer, Prisca Mumbe, also commended NBS Bank for the gesture saying the Mary’s Meals school feeding program has helped to improve the pupils’ performance and attendance in the district.

“We appreciate the help from NBS Bank because Mary’s Meals will continue to give our children porridge which is helping our learners’ performance, their punctuality and health as we no longer have malnourished children,” said Mumbe.

Mary’s Meals is currently operating in 24 districts in the country.

