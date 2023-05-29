Chakwera’s Tonse appeasement? Bakili Muluzi freed from MK1.7bn fraud charges

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Hight Court of Malawi sitting in Blantyre on Monday, May 29, 2023 freed former president Bakili Muluzi from all the charges he was answering in relation to the alleged abuse of public funds amount to MK1.7 billion.

The court’s decision follows a certificate of discontinuance of the case which Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala issued on May 26 2023 to discontinue the matter.

This comes barely a year after Supreme Court dismissed his application to have his MK1.7 billion fraud case discontinued over his health.

The Supreme Court panel consisting of Justices Lovemore Chikopa and Frank Kapanda and was led by Chief Justice Rezine Mzikamanda, dismissed the appeal in its entirety.

Attorney General (AG), Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda was that time pleased with the ruling which, he argued, sets precedence to other corruption cases involving unexplained wealth accumulated by public officers.

Now, with high court decision today, contradicts AG Nyirenda determination over the matter.

Discontinuation of the case after 15 years has raised eye brows on corruption fight in Malawi.

In the case, Muluzi wa accused of swindling government funds amounting to MK1.7 billion during his tenure which was aimed for construction of a district hospital in Blantyre.

President Lazarus Chakwera for recent months has been in cordial relationship with former leader Bakili Muluzi while championing resource mobilization for Tropical Cyclone Freddy survivors that hit Malawi’s southern region districts.

