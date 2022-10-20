Chapola and Somba on MoU



By Mayamiko Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Nico Life Insurance has launched a new policy, Sapota Mapeto funeral cover in a quest to minimize challenges football fraternity faces when the death occurs.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nico life insurance and Super League of Malawi (Sulom) were signed in Blantyre on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Speaking at the event Nico life insurance chief executive officer Eric Chapola.

Highlighted that the Sapota funeral cover is meant for supporters, footballers, officials, and all football fraternity in the country.

Chapola further stated that by contributing MK150 and MK500 monthly, one is entitled to a funeral cover of MK150,000 and MK600,000 respectively when the death occurs.

In his remarks, Sulom president Tiya Somba Banda pointed out that the initiative will go a long way in uplifting the standards of football game in the country.

“As the returns will be going back to football clubs, as Sulom will be getting a commission and money realized from the venture will be distributed to all 16 teams in super league according to the log table,” says Somba.

For registration one is supposed to dial *325# using any cell phone.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...