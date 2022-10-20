Lowe removed as AIP chair

By Burnett Munthali

The firing of Minister of Agriculture Robin Lowe as chairperson of the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) Committee is a welcome idea Mr. President though it has been done late as usual.

Revelations show that Government has been duped MK750 million meant for the AIP and Malawians are very angry, but it could be more than the figure being mentioned here.

A lot more, however, needs to be done right now. A proper audit should be done to uncover what we may not know. There is more lying under the carpet that we need to know and correct.

A forensic audit must be done now, if not it must be done immediately after this government loses elections in 2025 because it looks like they are having a party on tax payers money.

The appointment of Minister of Lands Sam Kawale as the new chairperson of the committee is good news. Sam Kawale is intelligent and confident when speaking during interviews but we don’t know what he has to offer the nation.

We are yet to see how he performs as he puts his knowledge into practice. Congratulations Mr Sam Kawale !.

However, I feel sorry for the newly appointed chairman because he comes at a time when the rain season is about to begin yet he has to deliver.

Will Sam Kawale deliver to the people’s expectations before the anticipating farmers go to their fields this growing season? I believe the late decisions made by the President puts Sam Kawale in a tight corner. Let us wait and see.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako as usual is wasting people’s time explaining the meaning of all this failed administration. All we know is that Malawians have lost trust in Lowe and government as a whole.

However, Minister of agriculture is supposed to be in charge of fertilizer subsidy program but it is surprising that a minister from another ministry is given to chair the Agricultural Input Program (AIP). Besides, each ministry has a deputy minister to work with the minister. What is so special that AIP is given another minister to chair it?

The changes in the AIP administration have come at a time when Malawians are very angry and have lost hope and trust in the minister and President Chakwera. The President should have made the changes several months ago but Chakwera is always very slow and not focused.

The President loves keeping his incapable ministers for long before he can fire them. All ministries are failing to deliver under Chakwera’s watch.

Just when did the President expect to see that minister Lobin Lowe and his team were not ready with preparations for AIP, and inputs were not going to be in the country? By September or October 2023?

According the President’s speech at a rally, Lobin Lowe had already served notice for his job in September 2022. If I were Chakwera I would have tried another team right on the day I made this notice, but unfortunately I am not Dr Lazarus Chakwera and don’t wish to be because I am just who I am, Burnett Munthali, that’s who I am.

As we speak, fertilizer scandal is a hot topic of discussion country wide among Malawians as they fear government lost 30 billion kwacha or K750 million which is reportedly to have been paid to a London based butchery for fertilizer procurement. Behold, our government will day pay billions to someone selling fish in Salima. Malawi is a nation full of clowns for sure.

This whole scenario sounds foolish and embarrassing to the people of Malawi. I mean, it’s just like a circus show. The world out there is obviously laughing at all of us as a foolish nation without brains just because of one foolish team in a foolish government.

It is very annoying that the money hasn’t been refunded as you read this article. Where is the integrity of government when it is made to wait foolishly like this?

Malawi Government is at fault for making such a huge payment without making a research of who they are dealing with. The actual amount that Malawians know got stolen in broad daylight is MK30 billion.

Although government is conducting meetings on this issue to make ends meet, they have angered the citizens of Malawi and lost it all.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...