Mera officials closing down Petroda Filling station

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE(MaraviPost)-Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) on Thursday, October 20, 2022 closed down Salima Turn-off Petroda service station in the capital Lilongwe following investigation that the station attendant correcting extra money from customers while fueling jerrycans.

In an interview with The Maravi Post on following the closure, MERA Consumer affairs Officer, Vitumbiko Sakala said Arafat Mustafa a fuel attendant at the station was overcharging customers and demanding tips for them to be sold fuel in jerrycans.

Sakala said the conduct is contrary to Production and supply act of the Liquid fuels and Gas as the comduct undermines effort to equitable distribution and access of fuel to the public.

He said the Authority pursuant to section 23 of the Liquid fuel gas production supply act and Regulations 11 which directs them the closure of Salima turn off Petroda service station.

The filling station received 14 days warning before the closure.

Meanwhile the opening of service station will be subject to satisfactory implementation of measures taken to avoid re-occurance of the malpractice.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...