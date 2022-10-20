Patel handing over bottled water

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A-19 year-old Pakistan National, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Ubunthu Water company, Hussein Patel on Thursday, October 20, 2022 lived up to ignite the African Dream ahead of Region 5 Youth Games slated for December.

The young entrepreneur has donated 500 bottled water which is 25 cases to the Lilongwe 2022 Region 5 Youth games Limited.

Ubunthu water company is just one month old.

At the ceremony which took place at Lucky One Mall Complex situated at Gateway, the Pakistan Community also donated stationery such as 2,000 Exercise books,2,000 rulers, 2,000 ball points pens among others.

Speaking after handing over the donation, Aamir Patel chairman for Pakistan Community Association in Malawi, said their community came up with the donation after being approached by Region 5 Local Organizing Committee.

“This is not the first time made donations to communities as we have previously helped in Health, and Education sectors. After being approached by the Director and CEO of region 5 youth games,our community gave a go ahead to sponsor as much as we can towards the games.

“Our focus has dwelled much on Education sector which is the key for the growth and betterment of any country. Let me appeal to other companies, individuals and stakeholders to come in and help towards the games and help igniting the dream of the Africa”, said Patel.

Chief Operations Officer for Lilongwe 2022 Region 5 Youth Games, Lisungu Banda, described the donation as timely saying the company is looking forward for more partners to come in and help patronizing the games while Igniting the African dream.

“The door is open for everyone to come and support, we are lacking a lot of things towards the games in December, Internet, home village, water and other services which they can render to the success games”, Banda said.

Banda indicated that the stationery which the Pakistan community, Lucky One Mall complex has donated will benefit Schools surrounding communities.

Ten countries within the Region 5 are anticipated to patronize the games in December and over 2,500 delegates will come in the country.

Malawi will host the African Union Region 5 Youth Games from 2nd December to 11th,2022.This is the first time the Warm Heart of Africa will be hosting the games after failing to do it in 2004.

