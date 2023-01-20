“No one will die of hunger in Malawi-Kazako

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government has assured the nation no one will die of hunger during the lien period before harvest.

Tonse government spokesperson who is Minister of Information Gospel Kazako told face the press on Friday, January 20, 2023 that the leadership has put in place measures and strategies to reach out hunger-stricken communities with food relief items.

“Tonse leadership is aware that some communities don’t have enough food due to various reasons but all is in place to support vulnerable communities. So, no one will die of hunger,” dares Kazako.

Echoing on the same, Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) Commissioner Charles Kalemba assured that the department has MK76.2 billion to reach out to 3.8 million people at risk of facing hunger during lean season.

Kalemba disclosed that currently the department is implementing food distribution and cash transfer programmes to the people to ease the problem of hunger.

The commissioner revealed further that the department has reached out to all targeted beneficiaries in the Southern region and is now moving to the Central and Northern regions.

Kalemba therefore reiterated the need for the country to embrace irrigation farming, adding this is a sure way to addressing issues of hunger.

He observes that irrigation farming, which is usually done during the dry season, would also help avert some challenges such as loss and damage of crop fields due to floods.

Due to economic hardships, Malawians are straggling to access basic necessities’ over high cost of living that 50 kilogram of bag of maize is sold in the rage of MK20,000 to MK25,000 on the market.

Maize remains Malawi’s staple food.

