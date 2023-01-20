“Disaster bill still under review before enactment”-DoDMA

disaster

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) on Friday, January 20, 2023 disclosed that the much awaited enactment of Disaster Risk Management Bill (DRM) is still under review before fully Malawi Parliament.

DoDMA Commissioner Charles Kalemba emphasized the need for accommodative law that will be accepted by all Malawians.

Kalemba hinted that there are emerging issues that need to be included before passing it into law.

The commissioner was responding to Maravi Post question as to why the bill failed to see its light in the last seating of Parliament despite assurance.

This is also despite President Lazarus Chakwera promising enactment of the bill two years ago but nothing has happened.

“The bill is still under review basing on emerging issues which need to be incorporated before passing it into law. We wont abandon the will.

“Cabinet assured us that the bill is on the list for the coming seating as the last session prioritized on money bills. So, Malawians must be patient enough. We want the law that is accepted by many”, assures Kalemba.

In December 2020, during national address Chakwera committed himself that the bill would be tabled in Parliament and passed into law, come January 2021 seating.

Two years down the line, nothing on the ground but only dilly-darling on the bill between DoDMA and Ministry of Justice.

The development still angering Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONECC) and its partners as to why Chakwera commitment has not been materialized despite finalization of the bill’s paper work through thorough consultations.

Addressing the news conference on Friday evening, December 16, 2022 in the capital Lilongwe CISONECC National Coordinator Julius Ng’oma expressed worrisome over lack of political will from executive arm of government.

Ng’oma dared Chakwera to fulfil his promises on the bill arguing that two years is a long time considering urgent matter surrounding the bill.

“Was President Chakwera commitment national address on the matter real or political statement? Look, Members of Parliament (MPs) are ready to deliberate and pass the bill into law. But the challenges remains with DoDMA and Executive arm of government.

“We hear that there is no draft bill when all in all we have exhausted our energies for inputs that Malawi should have preparedness law on disaster. If there are gaps in the draft bill, Ministry of Justice could come to us than seating on it while disasters still striking hard, claiming lives,” worried Ng’oma.

The bill seeks to empower DoDMA to have proper funding from national budget not on unforeseen vote.

If enacted, the law will prevent people from staying in prone disasters areas.

