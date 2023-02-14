No silly excuses for Chizuma to deliver as SPC Zamba withdraws interdiction letter

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba has withdrawn interdiction letter issued to embattled Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma.

This follows Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) dropping all criminal charges against Chizuma on January 2022 leaked audio.

In a letter dated February 13, 2023, SPC Zamba re-instates Chizuma as ACB Director General.

Zamba withdraws Chizuma interdiction letter

This means Chizuma has no any excuses now failing to deliver as no legal matters are in place.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...