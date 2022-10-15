Mtambo on Unity Day

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Mulhako wa Alhomwe leaderships failed to attend this year’s national unity day being cerebrated on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

This is despite invitation National Unity Ministry sent to the two groupings.

Unity Minister Timothy Mtambo said the two groupings absence to the event is a worrying situation.

“Mulakho chairperson Mr. Mvenya claims that the grouping is Tonse Alliance’s victims hence not ready to attend the event,” says Mtambo.

According to Mtambo both groupings could spell it out how are being the current leadership’s victims.

The Minister expressed worrisome to as to why President Lazarus Chakwera was not invited to attend this year’s Mulhako wa Alhomwe cultural celebrations.

Chakwera with other leaders on national unity day

On the national unity day both Chakwera and Mtambo urged Malawians to strive for further unity and peace in order to achieve the MW2063 beyond politics and elections,

“There can never be development if Malawians are not living in peace. When political parties promote division by misguiding cultural heritages, the result can only be disastrous to nation’s development,” worried Mtambo.

In attendance to the event including former President Dr. Joyce Banda, Khumbo Kachali the former VP, Louis Chimango the former Speaker of Parliament, UDF President Lilian Patel, President John Chisi for Umodzi, Mama Kadzamira, Paramount Chiefs Kyungu, Lundu, Makwangwala, Kawinga and others.

Not only but also other cultural heritage foundations including Mgumano wa Asena, Chibanja Cha a Yao, Ngoni, Tumbuka, Chewa, Tonga and many others.

Religious leaders were also in attendance including Chair person for Evangelical Association Bishop Mark Kambalazaza, Rev Billy Gama representing Blantyre CCAP synod, Islam, Hindu, Rastafarian, traditional religions and many others.

However, political analyst ,George Phiri said the National Unity day is more like a political event that no one can attend.

Phiri said every party has his own believes including DPP and Mulhako wa Alhomwe that have rights to decline invitation.

