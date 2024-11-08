Opposition DPP unhappy with Afrobarometer

..allegedly conspires with some UNIMA academics to manipulate data



By Thomas Kachali

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is reportedly unhappy with the recent Afrobarometer report and is allegedly conspiring with some academics at the University of Malawi (UNIMA) to manipulate the findings, sources have revealed.

The Afrobarometer results, released on Thursday, have angered DPP leaders, who sources say are determined to present an alternate narrative that would suggest the MCP government is widely unpopular among Malawians.

According to insiders from UNIMA, key figures within the DPP have been actively engaging certain academics, urging them to release results that could paint a negative picture of the current government’s support base.

“The DPP is desperate to control the narrative and they see these results as a potential threat to their 2025 election prospects,” one source disclosed under the condition of anonymity.

“They are trying to create a perception that Malawians do not want this government, which is far from the findings,” he added.

The alleged interference has sparked concern among political analysts and civil society organisations, who are warning of dangerous implications if academic institutions become tools of political manipulation.

Political analyst Chikumbutso Banda condemned the alleged collusion between the DPP and UNIMA academics, warning that it threatens the integrity of independent research in Malawi.

“If the DPP is indeed influencing academics to manipulate Afrobarometer findings, it sets a dangerous precedent for our democratic institutions,” said Banda.

“The public relies on Afrobarometer and similar surveys for objective assessments of governance. Any manipulation of such data erodes public trust and weakens our democratic processes,” he added.

Banda pointed out that Afrobarometer’s reputation is built on years of unbiased research across the continent and emphasised that attempts to politicise the data for partisan gains could diminish the credibility of the institution and undermine public confidence in the democratic system.

“What happens if we start disbelieving verified data? People will turn to rumours and misinformation and that is a recipe for national chaos,” warned Banda.

Civil society organisations have also raised concerns, calling for UNIMA’s independence and urging academics to prioritise academic integrity over political alliances.

Mary Chirwa, a spokesperson for the Civil Society Platform for Democracy, criticised the DPP’s alleged actions as a threat to Malawi’s fragile democracy.

“The notion that a political party is trying to manipulate research results to mislead the public is deeply disturbing. It reflects a complete disregard for democratic norms and academic freedom,” said Chirwa.

“Our universities should be centres of objective thought, not vehicles for political agendas. We expect our scholars to stand firm in upholding truth and integrity. Succumbing to political influence compromises the entire educational system and denies Malawians access to the facts they need to make informed decisions,” she said.

The alleged DPP-UNIMA conspiracy has ignited fresh debates about Malawi’s political climate as the country inches closer to the 2025 general elections.

Analysts warn that the desperation to control public opinion suggests heightened anxiety among opposition parties.

Commentator Blessings Mbewe observed that such allegations point to a broader strategy within the DPP to challenge the legitimacy of the ruling MCP-led government.

“It appears the DPP is not confident about its popularity and is therefore resorting to such underhanded tactics. This can only lead to deeper divisions in our society,” said Mbewe.

“If political parties continue down this path of disinformation and manipulation, we risk moving towards an era where truth and fact no longer matter. Malawians deserve leaders who respect their right to the truth,” he said.

The Centre for Social Research (CSR) director Joseph Chunga asked for time to investigate the allegations while DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba cut the line when this reporter introduced the subject matter.

Political interference in academic work, as suggested by these allegations, may not only mar Malawi’s political landscape but also threaten the independence of institutions that the country’s democracy relies on.

For now, it remains to be seen if UNIMA academics will bow to pressure or uphold the standards of unbiased academic research.