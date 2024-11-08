Shincheonji Church graduates 187 Malawian students in Bible education

CAPE TOWN-(MaraviPost)-The Shincheonji (New Heaven New Earth) Church of Jesus recently celebrated the graduation of 111,628 students from its comprehensive Bible education course, marking a milestone as the fourth global graduation of this scale.

Originally, the event was set to take place at Imjingak Pyeonghwanuri Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, an expansive venue reserved to accommodate tens of thousands of expected participants, including 1,000 religious leaders from diverse faiths.

However, in a sudden and unexpected move, the Gyeonggi Tourism Organisation canceled the reservation on October 29, 2024 just one day before the main ceremony, citing security concerns related to recent North Korean military actions.

Shincheonji representatives condemned the cancellation, calling it “an act of administrative tyranny” and noting that the decision disrupted months of planning and left 30,000 international participants and religious leaders from 78 countries scrambling.

Despite having received official confirmation of the event’s approval, Shincheonji Church and the Korean Association for National Unification Buddhism believe that the abrupt decision reflects unconstitutional religious discrimination.

Questions were raised when nearby public events were permitted to continue as planned, causing frustration among organisers who felt their gathering was unfairly targeted.

Undeterred, New Heaven New Earth Church mobilised quickly, coordinating with its branch churches to host the graduation across multiple church buildings in South Korea.

The main ceremony proceeded in Cheongju, and the event was successfully live-streamed on November 2 to various satellite locations across Southern Africa, enabling graduates, and special guests worldwide to take part in the celebration despite the logistical challenge.

The graduation marked a significant milestone in Shincheonji’s mission to provide deep, scriptural education, uniting participants from 153 countries.

In Malawi alone, 187 students from Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu completed the course and gathered in person to celebrate their achievement.

“This last-minute change could have dampened the occasion, but seeing our graduates overcome this challenge with unity and hope speaks volumes,” shared Andre van der Westhuizen, a church representative. “This graduation showcases how faith can bridge communities and bring about positive change.”

New Heaven New Earth Church’s Bible course continues to grow in popularity worldwide, focusing on instilling values of faith, unity, and hope through an intensive Bible study.

The graduation celebrations also reinforce the church’s dedication to promoting a genuine love for God, His Word, and the transformative power of faith in building communities.

In his address, the Chairman and senior pastor of New Heaven New Earth Church, Man-Hee Lee encouraged the new graduates to freely share the Word they had received.

“To many people we have to proclaim this Word. It doesn’t matter whether I’m in Protestantism or Shincheonji, what I know I want to share it with others. That’s the appointed task that we all have. It is an expression of thanks and faith,” Lee said.

The disruption ahead of this event reignited international dialogue around religious freedom and discrimination in South Korea, with New Heaven New Earth Church and the Association for Buddhist National Unification calling upon the South Korean government to uphold human rights and prevent future restrictions on religious gatherings.

The church has appealed to international organisations to monitor and advocate for fair treatment, ensuring that all religious groups can exercise their freedom of worship without interference.