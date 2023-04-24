Othaniel Hara elected as Mzuzu Golf Club President

By Phillip Pasula

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Mzuzu Golf Club has a new president in the name of Othaniel Hara, following elections that took place on Friday, April 21, 2023

Hara, who is also Second Vice President for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), replaces Michael Kayange whose term of office came to an end and decided not to seek re-election.

The presidential race was between Dr Mtafu Manda and Othaniel Hara. Hara amassed 22 votes against 13 for Dr Manda.

Fanny Thyolani was elected Vice President while Engineer Gilbert Gondwe was elected Secretary of the club. Happy Lupwayi is the Treasurer while Chester Kayange was elected Entertainment Director.

Levi Soko and Peter Chipeta are the Trustees while Thomas Malopa is the Life Member.

Speaking to Maravi Post on his election, Hara said the club needs to be revamped.

“The golf course is in a very bad shape and our main priority is to make sure that it is worked on so that people play golf. You will recall that Mzuzu Golf Club used to host weddings and artists performing there. Such are some of the activities that we want to bring back,” he said.

Commenting on the issue of encroachment into the golf course by some residents around, Hara said plans are under way to have the course fenced.

“Plans are under way that we should fence the entire golf course so that we don’t have interference from the public. People have been encroaching; others have been partying there leaving behind some stuff that is not supposed to be on the course,” he explained.

Mzuzu Golf Club is in partnership with Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel which serves food and beverages at the club.