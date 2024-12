More than 700 people have been killed in al-Fashir in Sudan’s North Darfur state since May, the U.N. human rights chief said on Friday, imploring the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to halt a siege of the city. The siege and “the relentless fighting are devastating lives every day on a massive scale,” U.N. High Commissioner for […]

