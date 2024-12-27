Malawi Govt lauds Prophet Bushiri’s Goshen night for boosting tourism

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The government has praised ECG – The Jesus Nation Church, led by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, for its significant contribution to spiritual tourism, a development expected to boost Malawi’s tourism industry.

Thousands of international visitors are flocking to the country to attend this year’s crossover prayers, dubbed the Night of Goshen.

Speaking at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA), where she welcomed visitors from various countries, Minister of Tourism Vera Kantukule highlighted the socio-economic benefits of such events.

“This is a clear demonstration of how religious tourism can contribute to our country’s financial growth.

“The influx of international visitors for this event showcases the unique appeal of Malawi as a spiritual destination. We are proud to host such a globally impactful gathering,” said Kantukule.

Selina Schwager, a visitor from Switzerland, expressed her joy about being in Malawi for the prayers.

“I have always wanted to visit Malawi, and this event provided the perfect opportunity. It is inspiring to see people come together from all walks of life for a shared spiritual purpose. I am looking forward to this extraordinary experience,” Schwager said.

Prophet Bushiri underscored the global appeal and economic impact of the event, describing it as Malawi’s most attended religious gathering, attracting over 25,000 participants from around the world.

“With thousands of visitors expected to flood Lilongwe, the event promises not only spiritual revival but also significant economic benefits.

“Local businesses are set to thrive as international attendees seek accommodation, transport, and recreational experiences,” says Prophet Bushiri.

The Night of Goshen crossover prayers will take place on December 31, 2024, continuing into the early hours of January 1, 2025, at the Auction Holdings Limited Auditorium in Kanengo, Lilongwe.