Castel awards 69 long serving employees in 2024

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Giant alcoholic beverage producer in the country, Castel Malawi Limited has recognised 69 long serving employees in the year 2024 by giving them certificates and other varying items.

The company started the rewarding process for this year last week in Mzuzu and Lilongwe where they recognised six employees in each of the two distribution centres.

On Christmas eve, Castel Malawi extended the awards to 57 more employees in Blantyre by giving them iron sheets, upright fridges, mountain bikes, and six inches double mattresses each according to the years they have served the company.

Castel’s Senior Human Resources Business Partner, Thomas Mafuli presided over the awards ceremony where he emphasized the company’s commitment to motivating its employees in the best way it can manage.

“The reason behind celebrating the employees is that for us to sail through the year in the hardships, we need to maintain a dedicated and committed workforce now. We believe recognizing our employees is also part of motivating them, just to make sure that they push with us, they go with us,” said Mafuli.

He added that even though the company sailed through troubled waters in the year 2024 due to other internal and external factors like Forex and fuel shortages, it was crucial to recognise the employees’ efforts to keep the company afloat.

“The year 2024, has been a mix bag in our operations because we have faced challenges, but on the other hand we have managed to sail through. These successes, just to begin with, is to say that we’ve managed to at least do some projects that we have managed to do within the year,” added Mafuli.

One of the longest serving employees at 30 years, Jean N’thini commended Castel Malawi for the recognition.

“This has been my home for the past 30 years. I believe this is not a small achievement and to be honoured by the company is something that I cherish. I thank Management for such events.

“To my colleagues, I urge them to work hard on their respective departments because one day we will also be celebrating them,” she said.

N’thini got 30 IBR iron sheets.

Honouring long serving employees at Castel Malawi has now turned into annual event.