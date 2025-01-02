President Lazarus Chakwera vows to Maintain the value of the Malawi Kwacha

By Burnett Munthali

President Lazarus Chakwera has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to stabilizing the value of the Malawi Kwacha. Speaking during his New Year address, the President assured Malawians of strategic interventions to prevent further depreciation of the country’s currency. However, his remarks have been met with widespread skepticism and criticism from citizens who feel the economic challenges are beyond recovery under his leadership.

Malawians have taken to various platforms to express their doubts about the President’s promise. A common critique is the perceived disconnect between his commitment to austerity measures and the bloated structure of his cabinet.

One citizen observed, “You vowed to put in place austerity measures, but look at the just announced ministerial positions. Why not merge these ministries into one?”

The sentiment reflects a broader frustration with government spending at a time when the Kwacha continues to lose value.

The issue of forex scarcity also loomed large in public discussions. Critics question how the government plans to attract foreign currency when exchange rates in the formal banking system often differ significantly from the market reality.

One commentator lamented, “Who would be willing to bring their forex to a country where its actual value is not what you find in banks? A failure that has destroyed our country.”

Others dismissed the President’s vow as too little, too late. “It’s too late to save Jerusalem,” said a visibly frustrated Malawian, summing up the despondency of many.

Despite the overwhelming criticism, some supporters remain loyal. In a show of optimism, one supporter declared, “Long live the President!”

However, such voices were quickly drowned out by scathing remarks. One critic retorted, “Long live what? This presidency is a disaster!”

For many Malawians, the President’s vow to maintain the Kwacha’s value feels like a hollow promise in the face of worsening economic conditions. Comments like “Waiting for the ship at the airport” and “Tell him he’s too late” reflect the public’s diminishing hope in the government’s ability to address pressing financial issues.

President Chakwera’s pledge to stabilize the Kwacha has ignited a national debate about the state of Malawi’s economy and the leadership’s ability to deliver meaningful change. While the President insists his administration is taking steps to address the crisis, many citizens remain unconvinced, with some declaring, “This Chakwera is boring now.”

The year ahead will be a critical test of whether the government can turn these sentiments around or if the public’s discontent will continue to grow.