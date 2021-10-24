President Weah rewards Liberian boy Emmanuel

President George Weah has rewarded a Liberian boy identified as Emmanuel for returning US$50,000 to a business woman who lost the money.

However many people laughed at Emmauel for returning the money he picked to the owner but due to his honesty, he has gained so much more!

President Weah wrote a letter to Emmanuel below:

Dear Emmanuel:

I have heard in the media about an extraordinary act of honesty on your part.

It is reported that you recently found Fifty Thousand (US$50,000) United States Dollars and approximately One Hundred Thousand (LD100,000) Liberian Dollars which had been lost by a Liberian businesswoman who was passing through Nimba on her way to Guinea to purchase goods for her business, and that when she announced her loss on the local radio station and made an appeal to the public for the money to be returned, you willingly located her and gladly returned her money to her intact.

I am very proud of you for this exceptional sense of morality and good citizenship, and I hope that this will serve as an inspiration to all of our citizens, especially to our youth. You are a prime example of what the Bible teaches us in Proverbs 22:1, that a good name is rather to be chosen than great riches.

This honest behavior on your part is even more amazing when seen against the backdrop of your personal circumstances. I am made to understand that you are in the 7th grade with no money to continue your education; that you have no means of income except to occasionally borrow a motorbike from one of your friends when he is off-duty in order to earn a few dollars to sustain yourself.

You are a Champion, Emmanuel, and we are all very proud of you. Although It is often said that virtue is its own reward, I believe that you should be additionally rewarded for this virtuous act, which brought miraculous rescue and relief to a hardworking businesswoman.

Accordingly, I want to inform you that at the next national investiture ceremony, you will be recognized and honored with one of Liberia’s highest Orders of Distinction for your honesty. Additionally, I am hereby presenting you, herewith enclosed, an amount of Ten Thousand (US$10,000.00) United States Dollars, as well as two (2) brand-new motorcycles for you to improve your circumstances and sustain yourself financially.

Finally, and more importantly, I am offering you a scholarship for you to attend any school of your choice in Liberia, all the way to the level of a Master’s Degree. This scholarship is personal from me and my family, and will be valid whether or not I am President of Liberia.

Please accept my personal congratulations.

Sincerely,

George Manneh Weah