By Mc Donald Chapalapata, Contributor

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Ethanol distiller Press Cane Limited, a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation plc on Monday donated hospital items worth MK10.5 million to Chikwawa District Hospital as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mandate.

The items that were presented include a Diathermy, linen, 1,000 blood giving sets, 50,000 EDTA tubes, 1 theatre bed and 3 patient monitors.

Speaking at Chikwawa District Hospital when he presented the materials, Press Corporation plc General Manager (Operations) Lyton Chithambo said the health sector has been stretched because of the Covid-19 pandemic hence the donation.

“We realize that the health sector has been overstretched because of the Covid-19 pandemic and that most of the resources have been directed to the fight against the pandemic leaving some areas wanting. So, our donation is to compliment the government’s efforts in providing good health care to its citizens,” said Chithambo.

“We urge hospital authorities to take good care of these items so that they should serve the intended beneficiaries who are the patients here in Chikwawa,” added Chithambo.

Chikwawa District Director of Health and Social Services Dr Stalin Zinkanda thanked Press Cane for the donation, promising to put it to the right use so that it benefits the patients.

“We are grateful for this donation because it has come at a right time when we all know that the health sector is overstretched at the moment because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We want to assure Press Cane Limited that materials that they have donated will be put to good use to help our patients,” said Zinkanda.

He also announced that Chikwawa District Hospital will soon start paying services and that consultations are underway with some organizations so that their employees should not travel all the way to Blantyre to seek medical help when they can be helped at the hospital at a fee.