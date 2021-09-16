Fatsani Kalimba rises from dead

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-Wonder shall never end! Malawian man suspected to have committed suicide three years ago has risen from dead.

On Wednesday, September 15 People were flocking to Ndalama Village in Traditional Authority (T.A) Mkukula in the central district of Dowa to see the man

Group Village Headman Ndalama told Zodiak online that the man identified as Fatsani Kalimba allegedly died in 2018 adding that the funeral ceremony was conducted.

His brother, Titani and sister, Alefa are in disbelief saying their sibling died long time ago and upon being interrogated, the man said he was working in a maize mill elsewhere in Dedza.

Kalimba told his relations that he was being kept in a dark place with other seven men until the bathed water which were barred.

Upon bathing the barred water, men’s eyes were opened afterwards escape from the hostage.

Kalima added that he is not aware of his colleagues identities until he reached home, Dowa.

Dowa police however verified the authenticity of the man’s identity as they had records of being dead over suicide three years ago.

The Maravi Post understands that the man is being kept at his relations home while waiting for traditional doctor for cleansing.