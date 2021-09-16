LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 36 new COVID-19 cases, 335 new recoveries and two new deaths. All new cases are locally transmitted: 15 from Blantyre, seven from Lilongwe, five from Karonga, two from Mzimba North, and one each from Chitipa, Dowa, Mangochi, Mzimba South, Neno, Ntcheu, and Zomba District.

Two new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours and both are from Lilongwe Districts. All new deaths were not vaccinated.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,207 cases including 2,246 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.67%). Of these cases, 2,616 are imported infections and 58,586 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 50,977 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 83.3%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 7,752.

In the past 24 hours, there were six new admissions (five of the new admissions are not vaccinated while one got one dose of AstraZeneca vaccine) in the treatment units while eight cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 70 active cases are currently hospitalised (of these, 16 cases are in critical condition of which 15 are not vaccinated while one got a single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine): 24 in Lilongwe, 10 in Blantyre, seven in Mzimba North, four each in Karonga and Thyolo, two each in Zomba, Dowa, Mzimba South, Chiradzulu, and Balaka, and one each in NKhata Bay, Mulanje, Neno, Mchinji, Mangochi, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Phalombe, Mwanza,

Chikwawa, and Nsanje Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 996 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 478 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 3.6% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 4.8%.

Cumulatively, 398,810 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of

960,815 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 500,232 and 232,499 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 228,084 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,603 and 1,747 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 1,434 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 460,583 people are fully vaccinated.

In an effort to reach out to the public with the COVID-19 vaccination, the Ministry of Health has trained additional health workers as COVID-19 vaccinators and this will ensure that we have adequate personnel in all the vaccination sites. This has helped to decongest the vaccination sites ensuring short turnaround time for those receiving the vaccines.

Apart from the static vaccination sites, the Ministry of Health has also commenced an outreach strategy to bring the COVID-19 vaccines closer to the people.

The traditional, faith, and political leaders are encouraged to help in mobilizing their people for the vaccine and arrange with the local health facilities for COVID-19 vaccination.

The public is further informed that in our vaccination sites we have two types of COVID-19 vaccines and these are Johnson and Johnson and the AstraZeneca vaccine. Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a single dose vaccine and one is required to receive one dose to ensure full protection. This vaccine is being given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose vaccine given twice at an interval of 12 weeks apart and let me remind those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to visit government and CHAM health facilities to get their second dose. For the AstraZeneca vaccine, receiving all the two doses will

ensure full protection.

Let me appeal to all those that have never received any COVID-19 vaccine and those that have received one dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to utilize this opportunity and get vaccinated, my special appeal goes to those with underlying conditions such as hypertension (BP), diabetes (sugar), Asthma and the elderly (aged 60 years and above) to seriously consider getting vaccinated as evidence has shown that COVID-19 is more severe in these category of people.

Similarly, those who by nature of their occupation are at a high risk of contracting the disease such as health workers and frontline officers and even those that interact with a lot of people on a daily basis such as those working in banks, shops, vendors and those in the public transport sector should get vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge and is available in all Government and CHAM health facilities. For COVID-19 Vaccination certificate queries please call toll free 929 or email eoc.health@mail.gov.mw. No one is safe until everyone else is safe.

Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE