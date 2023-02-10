Prof Lewis Dzimbiri under fire for flouting procedures in hiring Asiyati Chiweza as MSG Director General

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Professor Lewis Dzimbiri is under fire for flouting recruitment procedure in hiring opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadre Professor Asiyati Chiweza as Director General for the newly established Malawi School of Government (MSG) formally Malawi Institute of Management (MIM).

Dzimbiri is the board chairperson for MSG.

MSG now has two campus including Kanengo and Blantyre (Mpemba School of Management).

This publication understand that Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba expressed dissatisfied with Dzimbiri’s action by passing her office in Chiweza appointment.

Failed Dzimbiri

Sources at Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) told The Maravi Post that Dzimbiri appointed Asiyati without consulting SPC the position which was supposed to be advertised in the local press for individuals to apply.

“The MGS Director General is the overall position which one cant just be picked on silver platter without any recruitment procedures. This is what Dzimbiri has done. This position is supposed to be advertised for interested individuals to apply.

“This is clear insult to all Malawians who fought so hard to propel Tonse Alliance to power, government continues to knowingly and embarrassingly look up to the same DPP cadets to head strategic Institutions that otherwise would have heralded change in policy in line with the much touted Tonse Alliance agenda,” worried a source at OPC

He added, “The appointment of one CHIWEZA a well-known DPP operative as acting Director General of Malawi School of Government until interviews for the position are done is the latest in line of such goofs and one which demeans all those technocrats who genuinely share the MCP led Tonse Alliance philosophy.

Chaweza taking MGS Director General Post without any application

“Chiweza’s appointed in itself is so dubious and corrupt which has been influenced by fellow cadets in government bypassing all laid down procedures. Clearly DPP is running the show here through what they have always boasted as they being a system. This myopic approach by Tonse Government is a recipe for disaster and will surely bring it down”.

Dzimbiri was not available for comment on matter on several attempts through his mobile number.

The MGS board chair Dzimbiri failed to contain allowance scandal at Kanengo campus is believed to be a beneficiary of the fraud at the institution.

