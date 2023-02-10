“Chakwera’s Tonse Corruption fight losing grip”-CSOs

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Civil society Organizations (CSOs) claim that those that are corrupt are fighting back by frustrating the works of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government.

The CSOs including Human rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC),Youth and Society (YAS) Catholic commission for peace and Justice (CCJP) and National alliance against corruption.

Addressing the news conference in the capital Lilongwe on Friday, February 10, 2023, Youth and Society leader, Charles Kanjoloweka said urged Chakwera tonse government to stop petty fights against ACB Director General Martha Chizuma.

Kanjoloweka said the criminal case against Chizuma is not relevant as it is just aiming at disturbing the work of the Bureau in general.

He observes that hiring private laws to persecute Chizuma is really waste of resources regardless them claiming of using pro-bono measures.

Malawi CSOs addressing the media on February 10

Kajoloweka therefore called upon International communities to target the sanctions on individuals not Malawians.

He said they are to embark on dialogue by having a round table with everyone involved.

Echoing, the same HRDC leader, Gift Trapence said failure for the dialogues the CSOs are set to go to the streets.

State and Chizuma are currently on a judicial fight over a leaked audio .

