Professor Abdoulaye Diabaté among the 100 most influential africans of 2024

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso, January 8, 2025/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The pan-African magazine New African has unveiled its prestigious list of the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2024, distinguishing Professor Abdoulaye Diabaté, an emblematic figure in scientific research against malaria.

An exceptional scientific journey

Recognized as a “unrelenting warrior against malaria”, Professor Diabaté has been honored for his exceptional contributions in the field of scientific research and public health. Director of the Medical Entomology and Parasitology Department at the Health Sciences Research Institute (IRSS/DRO) in Burkina Faso, he has also been the principal researcher for Target Malaria Burkina Faso since 2012.

This distinction by New African highlights the remarkable journey of the Burkinabe scientist. A member of the African Academy of Sciences, Professor Diabaté has marked the international scientific community through his interventions in prestigious institutions like Harvard University and his innovations in the fight against malaria.

Among his numerous distinctions, he has received the Pfizer Prize from the Royal Society in 2013, the title of Knight of the Academic Palms from Burkina Faso, and the Newcomb Cleveland Prize from the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in 2019.

In 2024, his TED Conference in Vancouver entitled “How to end malaria once and for all” particularly caught attention, presenting the transformative potential of genetic modification of mosquitoes, particularly gene drive technology.

International visibility in service of global health

As an African scientist passionately engaged in malaria research on the continent, Professor Diabaté has also expanded his international media reach by participating in a Netflix documentary series titled “What’s Next? The Future According to Bill Gates”. This platform revealed how Professor Diabaté, his Target Malaria team in Burkina Faso, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation build bridges between science and philanthropy, fostering creativity, innovation, and sustainable solutions to advance global health, particularly the fight against malaria in Africa.

The New African list of 100 Most Influential Africans, recognized as a reference in African and international media, celebrates personalities who have had a significant impact on the continent and the world. It covers all sectors: public, private, civil society, and all domains: technology, culture, science, and politics.

New African magazine, founded in 1966 and distributed in over 100 countries, continues to celebrate African talents and innovations, offering a unique perspective on the continent.

