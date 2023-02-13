Prophet Bushiri extradition case: Court orders RSA witnesses to physically testify in Malawi

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court in Lilongwe on Monday, February 13, 2023 ordered South African witnesses in the Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition case to physically come to Malawi and testify before the Chief Resident Magistrates Court.

The ruling follows an appeal the Bushiris made against an earlier ruling by the magistrate court that witnesses should testify in South Africa.

“The witnesses to the extradition hearing will testify physically in the presence of the Chief Resident Magistrate here in Malawi on a date and time to be appointed by the court,” reads the ruling by Judge Bruno Kalemba.

Bushiri’s lawyer Wapona Kita welcomed the ruling saying the court has granted their prayer for the witnesses to come to Malawi and testify physically.

Prophet Bushiri and Wife Mary smile

Kita disclosed that the defence will be waiting to hear from the magistrate’s court as to when the case will continue.

Prophet Bushiri and wife Mary are in Malawi after escaped from RSA’s attacking plot.

