MSG Kanengo campus for bankable, winning proposals

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The newly rebranded Malawi School of Government (MSG) Kanengo campus formally Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) is leaving no stone unturned in coming up with bankable courses to job creation towards agenda 2063 attainment.

The institution has introduced short courses on project formulation and writing winning proposals for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) , government agencies and individuals.

This comes barely a month after MSG also came up with Cyber security degree program for secured Malawi.

After officially opening the week-long course in the capital Lilongwe on Monday, February 13, 2023, MSG Kanengo campus Acting Executive Director Dr. Jessie Kabwila emphasized the need for the public to embrace agenda 2063 with bankable courses.

Kabwila disclosed that the newly introduced courses are very crucial in job creation while competing regionally in resources mobilization.

Participants to the course

“We take this course as very important and historical because its first generic. This is a tailor-made ciuse with skills for individuals, state agencies, CSOs to come up with proposals that can generate resources for project implementation.

“The skills in the course will help individuals to compete with others globally for resources mobilization without being undermined,” assures Kabwila.

.

