Prophet Bushiri’s new book “The Jesus Nation” launch today

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is launching his new book, “The Jesus Nation”, today, Thursday, June 17, 2021 with a record 33500 copies already pre-ordered and all the proceeds set to go to charity.

The book, which comes three years after he launched six books in Blantyre, will be launched Thursday night from 18:00 hours (CAT) at Bingu International Convention Centre in the capital Lilongwe

Besides donating the proceeds to charity, Prophet Bushiri, as he launches the new book this evening, will also be donating 100 copies of the new book to the National Library Services (NLS) to help promote a reading culture in the country.

According to Bushiri, the book displays how God is raising a new generation of people, armed with righteousness and justice, who will be placed in various strategic points to defend and proclaim the kingdom of God, ‘The Jesus Nation’.

“I urge everyone to experience the knowledge of this book with sincerity and honesty. It’s a book that I have strong confidence it will help nourish our faith in God. I believe It is time,” he said.

Because of COVID-19, attendance to the launch is strictly by invitation.

However, the event will be LIVE on Malawi main television stations, Prophetic Channel and all out social media platforms.

In December 18, 2018, Prophet Bushiri also launched six inspiring books in Blantyre.