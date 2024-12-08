Prophet Shepherd Bushiri calls out politicians for ignoring hunger crisis, prioritizing campaigns

By Burnett Munthali

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has issued a strong rebuke to Malawian politicians, accusing them of prioritizing their electoral ambitions over the dire needs of citizens. In a statement, Bushiri criticized both ruling and opposition leaders for mobilizing resources for campaigns while failing to adequately address the devastating hunger crisis that gripped the country earlier this year.

“Malawian politicians must be ashamed for not coming out in large numbers during the devastating hunger we faced earlier this year,” wrote Bushiri. “Now, as elections draw near, they are everywhere, promising a better life for all Malawians. Both MPs and presidential candidates have so much money for campaigns but could not spare even a little to feed the people. Pathetic.”

Bushiri’s comments reflect widespread frustration among Malawians, who have witnessed a stark contrast between the political class’s indifference during times of crisis and their sudden visibility during election campaigns.

Earlier this year, Malawi experienced one of the worst hunger crises in recent memory, with millions of citizens struggling to access basic food supplies. While several international organizations and local non-profits stepped in to provide relief, many criticized the government and political leaders for their inadequate response.

In contrast, the ongoing campaign season has seen an outpouring of resources, with political parties organizing rallies, printing campaign materials, and distributing branded items. For many citizens, this underscores a troubling prioritization of power over people’s well-being.

Bushiri’s statement has struck a chord with many Malawians, who have taken to social media to express their agreement.

“Prophet Bushiri is right. Where were these politicians when we needed food? They only care about us when they need our votes,” wrote one Twitter user.

Others have called for increased accountability and transparency in how political parties use their resources. “It’s high time we demand that politicians put their money where their mouth is. Actions speak louder than words,” said another.

While there has been no official response from major political parties, some leaders have defended their efforts during the hunger crisis. A member of the ruling party, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated, “The government made efforts to mitigate the crisis through maize distributions and subsidies. However, challenges in logistics and funding hindered the full-scale response.”

Opposition parties, meanwhile, have used the crisis as a campaign talking point, promising better disaster management policies and social safety nets if elected.

A Challenge to Do Better

Bushiri’s statement is more than a criticism; it is a challenge to Malawian leaders to reassess their priorities. As campaigns intensify ahead of the 2025 elections, citizens are likely to demand more substantive commitments to address issues such as food security, poverty, and unemployment.

For Prophet Bushiri, the solution is clear: “True leadership is not about words during elections; it is about actions during crises. Malawians deserve better, and it is time for politicians to rise to the occasion.”