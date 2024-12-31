Restaurant operator wins big with Lucky Yanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A restaurant operator in Limbe, Blantyre, Pharess Justin,was on Tuesday announced the winner of K10 million after betting on Lucky Yanga by Supapesa Limited for the first time.

Justin, 35, used only MK400 to win the huge amount.

In an interview with journalists, the soft-spoken woman expressed excitement at having won the amount.

“I did not know what I was doing until I received the call that I was a winner,” she said.

Justin said she plans to use her prize to boost her business capital, pay her children’s school fees, and build a house.

She then advised fellow sports betters to bet responsibly to avoid addiction.

On his part, Commercial Operations Director at Supapesa Limited Josiah Kachali expressed his company’s commitment to contributing to the economic well-being of the community through sports betting.

“We aim to provide user-friendly platforms for sports betting enthusiasts,” he said.

At the same event, the fastest growing sport betting company also awarded K22 million a Mzuzu-based player who won through Bet Yanga online product.

Supa Limited started its operations in the country in 2018.