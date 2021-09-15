Prophet David Mbewe for DPP Presidency

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s 2025 presidential elections is getting momentum just a year Lazarus Chakwera was ushered into power as many Men of God are itching for the same post.

First was Pastor Hastings Salanje to declare his interest to lead Malawi

Now, unconfirmed reports indicate that Prophet David Mbewe of Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC) is aspiring to contents for the post of Presidency in the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

If its true Mbewe will be the 5th candidate to express interest for the post Presidency in DPP ahead of the party’s elective conference slated for July 2023.

Mbewe is yet to officially declare interest for DPP presidency.

Other candidates who have shown interest include; DPP Vice President for Eastern region Bright Msaka, DPP spokesperson on Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha, former Reserve Bank Governor Dalitso Kabambe and Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Of all candidates, according to inside sources, the current leader of the Party former President Peter Mutharika wants Kabambe take over the leadership.

The move has resulted into leadership crisis with many calling for the immediate resignation of the party leader.

But Mutharika has quashed the call on several occasions, describing it as baseless.

DPP was removed from power over gross of corruption, human rights abuses, tribalism and among others