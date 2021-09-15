MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police in conjunction with officials from Forestry Department have yesterday arrested an evangelist who has been illegally staying in Kaning’ina reserved forest for two years.

According to Mzuzu Police Spokesperson Paul Tembo, the evangelist, Khumbo Madise, was charged with an offence of residing in a protected area which is against the forestry Act.

The evangelist, who founded Faith to Faith Ministry, is yet to answer the charge in court soon.

Reacting to his arrest, his faithfuls took to Mzuzu Police Station to cushion him with both moral and spiritual support.

Speaking at the station, one of the Madis’s faithfuls, Aaron Kayira, said the development was not shocking to them as God had already revealed it to them beforehand.

“He is a man of God who was sent to the mountain by God. And he has been assisting a lot of people. What we want is if at all the government can allow this man of God to be there until his time. God tells him to move out of the mountain,” pleaded Kayira.

Before his arrest, the police and forestry officials withheld Madise’s belongs which he was using at the forest.

Madise hails from Madise Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mtwalo in Mzimba district.