Santhe Admarc stretches CRFA Unayo leads

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Kasungu based CRFA division one outfit Santhe ADMARC Football Club on Saturday 21st January 2023 collected maximum 3 points and 2 goals on the table after Hope Academy FC failed to honor their away fixture.

The points collected by Santhe ADMARC FC gave them an advantage of winning the MK15.3 million UNAYO Standard Bank sponsored league as they stretched their lead with 6 points.

The team has 21 points from 8 games.

The second placed Amboya FC who defeated Kamba FC from Kaliyeka 3-1 at home in Salima have 15 points from the same number of games.

Kamba FC descended to third position with 13 points following Saturday’s defeat over Amboya FC.

Mathematically, Santhe ADMARC FC are favoured to win the championship, they just need a point from their remaining 2 games.

With 22 points Alick Zulu coached side will be crowned kings as no any other team in the league can touch or overtake them.

The maximum points for Santhe ADMARC FC if they win the two remaining games will be 27 for the second placed Amboya FC will be 21.

Kamba FC will collect the maximum of 19 while the fourth placed Hope Academy FC who failed to honor their away fixture on will have 15.

Lizulu Super Stars FC from Ntcheu who are occupying position 5 on the table with 7 points from 7 games will have 16 points if they win their remaining 3 games.

Balang’ombe Real Bombers FC are already out of the race as they anchor the table with 3 points from 7 games, if the team wins remaining 3 games will collect 12 points to have 15 points a draft leaders Santhe ADMARC FC.

ADMARC FC are in the verge of writing history for their club of winning UNAYO division one league in the Central region in its maiden year.

They are also set to qualify to the premier division league after staying in division one for just a season.

Three teams who will finish top of the 6 teams automatically qualifies into the Chipiku Premier division league.

