Malian player Moussa Marega scored the winning goal for Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in the Asian Champions League final.

Al Hilal swept past South Korea’s Pohang Steelers 2-0 to win the continental title for a record fourth time.

The match started well for the Saudi team. Nasser Al Dawsari made history scoring the fastest goal in the competition, barely 16 seconds after the start of the match.

The team coached by Leonardo Jardim becomes the most successful in Asia with four Champions League titles.

Al Hilal’s victory came a year after they were thrown out of the competition following numerous cases of Covid-19 infections within their squad.

Their previous wins came in 1991 and 2000, when the tournament was known as the Asian Club Championship, and in 2019.

In January, Saudi Arabia will compete in the World Club Championship alongside European champions Chelsea and African champions Al Ahly.

Source: Africanews

