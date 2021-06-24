Health Minister Khumbize Chiponda: Schools to remain open in Malawi amidst rising cases of Covid-19

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—As cases of third wave of the Covid-19 are on the rise in the country, the Minister of Health, Khumbize Chipond, has told a media briefing in Lilongwe that schools will remain open with Government continuously monitoring the situation on a day to day basis

The Minister disclosed that so far 13 cases have been registered in universities, 3 cases in primary schools, 23 cases in secondary schools and 19 cases in Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs).

She said all cases are being managed in isolation centres within those schools, especially in boarding schools.

Chiponda also said the demand for Covid-19 vaccine has been increasing in the last three weeks.

She indicated that additional 900,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be in the country by July or August.

She however indicated that about 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca will be in the country by the first week of July.

Kandodo Chiponda told the journalists that the government will enforce all the Covid-19 restrictions that were put in place with the help of Police and Malawi Defence Force “if need be.”

The taskforce has since called on all Malawians to adhere to all preventive measures.

In the last 24 hours, 104 cases have been registered and one person has died.

The positivity rate has gone up to 8.9% and has decried laxity among Malawians in observing the preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Kamuzu Academy has indicated that the school will be closed on 26th June due to rising cases of Covid-19 in Kasungu, especially Mtunthama area where the school is located.

According to a statement Maravi Post has seen, the school would not want to take chances as the third wave of the pandemic has already proved more fatal in other countries than the first and second wave.