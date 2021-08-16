sealed Karonga immigration office

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Shameful! An irate landlord on Monday, morning, August 16, 2021 sealed Karonga district immigration offices for non payment of rentals that have accumulated to MK6million.

The owner of the building, John Silima said the government department has not honored any rentals since occupying the premises in January this year.

Silima however says he has been forced to re-open the offices after the department assured him it will honor the payment in the soonest time possible.

Ministry of lands and housing which is responsible for arranging housing for government departments admitted government has not been remitting rentals to the landlord.

Spokesperson for the ministry, Enoch Chingoniand told Zodiak online that funds for the same will be made available this month end.