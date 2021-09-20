Signs of the time! The way some churches nowadays go about their services is really bizarre which tends to give people some misconception about Christianity.

A video of how a woman lied on top of a church member and gave give some bedmatic moves in front of the congregants while her white garment pastor cast away a fornication demon from her has surfaced on the internet.

Whiles the church was singing, the pastor got into the spiritual realms and started fighting a demon which has possessed the woman in question

He threw ashes at the woman to hit the supposed demon forcing the woman to wander among the crowd falling on one of the church members and started manifesting the demonic fornication skills.

Watch The Video Below!




