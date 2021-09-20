Kamangira wants Road Authority be investigated

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil rights body under the banner Center for Mindset Change (CMC) is demanding the re-constitution of Malawi Roads Authority (MRA)’s board and executive management amid gross of misconduct report.

The grouping told the news conference on Monday, September 20, 2021 that the roads authority has been involved into awarding contracts dubiously to questionable contractors.

CMC observes that the dubious contracts being awarded to questionable firm including Mota Engel Africa has cost Malawi huge some of on incomplete road projects.

The grouping’s executive director Philip Kamangirah therefore appealed to President Lazarus Chakwera to intervene on roads authority’s misconduct.



“We have been approached by Concerned Employees from Roads Authority to write you on this subject and we write on their behalf. The Concerned Employees allege that some of the Board of Directors are compromised and do not have the capacity to strategically guide Roads Authority,” says Kamangirah.

He added, “This has been very obvious through the following:They want to have external trips for trainings yet Engineers are denied such opportunities. If it was not for social media leaking the planned trip to Dubai earlier this year, Roads Authority would have lost MK49 million on air tickets, accommodation and allowances;

“They have put a blind eye on the Audit report that recommended further investigations on the roles that the CEO and Director of Construction played in projects that were awarded to Mota-Engil. Most of these projects have

overshot their contract amounts with astronomic figures”.

He observes, “They have an appetite for conducting site visits which is an operational matter and not strategic. They pocket a lot of allowances for site visits yet engineers and inspectors are limited on the basis of unavailability of funds leading to poor quality of work”.

Kamangirah appeals to Comptroller of Statutory Corporations , “We as Centre for Mindset Change would like to hear from you within the next 14 days on this matter. We do not want to start engaging the road users who pay fuel levy to go into the streets. We believe in contact and dialogue. Looking forward to hearing from you.

There was no immediate reaction from Roads Authority officials on the matter.