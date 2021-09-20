Chakwera and Chilima sharing notes amid social-economic ills

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) is predict hard time for locals amid skyrocketing of basic items.

The consumer right body observes that as a result of the weak or depreciation of the kwacha, the speculated high prices of petroleum and Electricity and the scarcity of certain goods as a result of Covid-19 continues to have an impact on prices of basic goods and services.

CAMA Executive Director John Kapito in press statement made available to The Maravi Post on September 20, 2021 observes huge price increases on the market on a number of basic goods and services and as a result consumers are unable to access or buy most of these basic goods and services.

Kapito said the most affected are those consumers with low incomes and those in rural areas as well as those that

have lost their jobs due to Covid-19.

“These factors have made the cost of living to be too high for the ordinary Malawian, it is therefore important and advisable to all consumers especially those with low incomes and the unemployed to ensure that they exercise maximum care when they are purchasing goods and services,” said Kapito.

Kapital said time has come for Malawians to budget before they buy any goods and services and consumers should be very careful and avoid unnecessary promotions and advertisements, consumers should avoid buying unnecessary luxuries.

He however warned consumers to refrain from undertaking not budgeted or unnecessary trips and avoid borrowing money from loan sharks (Katapila) including Commercial Banks whose bank interests would trigger increases on the cost of the goods and services.

Kapito observes that consumers must only buy goods and services that are within their means of income.

He said the current economic outlook continues to be unstable and unpredictable for consumers as the economy is faced with serious challenges.

Kapito therefore said It is our right as consumers to have access of basic goods but is it also our responsibility to ensure that we live within our means.

President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse administration is failing contain inflation since he came into power that has led to rising cost of basic items including fuel, electricity, water, cooking oil and among other.