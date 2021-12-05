Silver Strikers Reserve celebrating their third goal

By Edwin Mbewe

St Gabriel Medicals failed to utilize their first half top form to defeat Silver Strikers Reserve in the Nyasa Capital Finance Regional Cup Semifinals at Silver Stadium on Sunday hence got punished by three goals to nil.

Namitete based side controlled the play in the first half and created scoring chances but failed to score as their attackers lacked precision hence Silver Strikers Reserve capitalized on that shortfall to score their first goal before the end of the half through Levison Gopani on a spot kick.

Second half St Gabriel Medicals made some changes to find themselves a way of punishing the central Bankers, but this did not pay them dividend as their play changed from better to worse.

Leo Mpulula’s boys noted their counterparts weaknesses and came up with brain blowing ideas by attacking aggressively no wonder they added two more goals through Yassin Chida at 70th minute before Madalitso Maso sealed the deal almost ten minutes to time after St Gabriel lost concentration as the play was halted following Silver Strikers goalie Charles Chisale got injured hence the medical team was attending to him.

Soon Referee brew the whistle to resume the play and Silver had to take a free kick in which their counterparts failed to defend Madalitso Maso’s shot which he placed far post after exchanging beautiful passes with Levison Gopani, Yasin Chida and Tathedwa Willard.

The last ten minutes was dancing time for Mpulula’s boys as they looked satisfied with that three nil lead and St Gabriel Medicals was completely disorganized as everything they tried to do could not work on their side.

Last whistle was blown to end the match and yes,Silver Strikers Reserve have defeated St Gabriel by three goals to nil in the Nyasa Capital Finance Regional Cup Semifinals to date Kamuzu Barracks reserve who defeated Wimbe United by a goal to nil at Lilongwe Community ground on Saturday.

Leo Ferguson Mpulula was happy for the victory saying his boys played according to the plan especially in the second half no wonder they scored two goals.

Mpulula then added that they will prepare well for the finals against Kamuzu Barracks describing them as a good side.

St Gabriel Medicals Coach, Martin Mthetho Mkamanga, was disappointed with the way his boys played, saying they created more scoring chances than their counterparts but failed to take them.

Mkamanga further said,their strikers lacked marksmanship hence got punished.

He therefore acknowledged the substitutions they made in the second half did not pay them any dividend.

St Gabriel Medicals will play Wimbe United in a third place play off which will be as a curtain raiser for the crucial finale between Kamuzu Barracks Reserve and Silver Strikers Reserve on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

