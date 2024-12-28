Southern Region Water Board Registers Impressive 100 Percent Revenue Growth

By Twink Jones Gadama

The Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) has announced a remarkable 100 percent revenue growth, hitting K17.1 billion by December 2024, up from K8.3 billion in 2020. This impressive achievement was attributed to the effective implementation of strategies that resulted in the board’s good performance over the past five years.

SRWB Chief Executive Officer Duncan Chambamba revealed the impressive revenue growth during an engagement with media practitioners in Zomba on Friday. Chambamba expressed his satisfaction with the board’s performance, citing the successful implementation of their growth strategy as the key driver behind the revenue surge.

“We had set plans in our growth strategy and we have been able to achieve most of them,” Chambamba said. “Currently, our customer base has also grown from 57,000 in 2020 to 90,000 in 2024.”

The significant increase in customer base is a testament to the board’s efforts to expand its services and improve accessibility to clean water and sanitation. The SRWB’s commitment to providing quality services has not only resulted in revenue growth but also improved the lives of thousands of people in the southern region.

Chambamba’s leadership has been instrumental in driving the board’s success. Under his guidance, the SRWB has implemented various initiatives aimed at improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing customer satisfaction. The board’s focus on customer-centricity has led to increased trust and loyalty among its customers, contributing to the impressive revenue growth.

The SRWB’s achievement is a shining example of what can be accomplished through effective planning, strategic implementation, and a commitment to excellence. As the board continues to grow and expand its services, it is likely to have a positive impact on the lives of even more people in the southern region.

In a country where access to clean water and sanitation remains a significant challenge, the SRWB’s success is a beacon of hope. The board’s achievement demonstrates that with the right leadership, strategy, and commitment, it is possible to make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of people.

As the SRWB looks to the future, it is clear that the board will continue to play a vital role in providing clean water and sanitation services to the people of the southern region. With its impressive revenue growth and expanding customer base, the SRWB is well-positioned to continue making a positive impact in the years to come.

In conclusion, the Southern Region Water Board’s impressive 100 percent revenue growth is a testament to the board’s commitment to excellence and its focus on providing quality services to its customers. As the board continues to grow and expand its services, it is likely to have a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of people in the southern region.