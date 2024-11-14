Sportsbet.io secures another superstar signing with JayPaul

ABUJA, Nigeria, 14 November 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Sportsbet.io, the world’s favourite crypto sportsbook, has added another hugely famous ambassador to its growing roster, with the actor and model JayPaul joining the team.

JayPaul has been a famous face since stepping into the limelight in 2021 as a contestant in the sixth season of the Nigerian reality show Big Brother Naija.

Since then he has garnered a diverse fanbase, affectionately known as “The Flamez”, spanning across Africa and beyond.

He has worked as a TV presenter, actor, model, musician, entrepreneur, movie producer, forging a successful career through his creativity.

He now joins Sportsbet.io as a new ambassador for the globally popular crypto-led sports betting site.

He said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Sportsbet.io team. The world of sports betting is rapidly evolving, and Sportsbet.io is right at the heart of that change, with crypto bringing a new energy and accessibility to the game. I can’t wait to show my fans what’s possible when you’re willing to take a chance, have fun, and get involved!”

JayPaul is just the latest big name to join Sportsbet.io via the ‘Join the crypto experience’ ambassador program. Previously the program has welcomed the likes of King Kaka and Nwankwo Kanu.

Sportsbet.io is looking for others to join its ambassador program, and you could be next, particularly if you have an audience and world-class content creation skills.

To find out more, please visit: https://jointhecryptoexperience.io/

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Official Turkish Betting Partner of English football team, Hull City and a club partner of Premier League team Newcastle United, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 1M pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io.

