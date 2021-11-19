It’s not been long since Sudan experienced the deadliest day in a series of anti-coup protest. Security forces opened fire on thousands of anti-coup protesters in Khartoum, and its twin city, Omdurman.

Whiles families mourn the death of their love ones, others took to the streets of Khartoun on Friday after prayers to protest last month’s coup, which has birth series of protests killing and injuring the masses.

At least 15 people were killed in the crackdown on Wednesday.

The military seized power on October 25, dissolving the transitional government, arresting dozens of officials and politicians.

At least 39 people have been killed, and hundreds wounded in protests since 25 October, according to doctors.

The coup has drawn international criticism with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemning the military’s act.

Despite the violence, U.S. diplomats say they remain hopeful for a resolution to the crisis.

According to the officials, General Burhan and Mr. Hamdok acknowledged the shortcomings in the democratic transition process launched in 2019 after the fall of the 30-year ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

The overthrow of Mr. Bashir brought the country out of a near-continuous military dictatorship since independence in 1956.

But on October 25, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, who headed the transitional military-civilian authorities, declared a state of emergency, dissolved the government and detained the civilian leadership.

After the coup, the United States froze $700 million in aid to Khartoum.

The U.S. official acknowledged that economic pressure has its limits with respect to the firmly installed military, but said all parties were proud of the work they did together at the beginning of the transition.

Source: Africanews

