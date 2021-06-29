Sunbird Hotels’ Sales and Marketing Manager Temwa Kanjadza

By Chris Loka

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As one way of creating the bond and rewarding loyal customers, Malawi Stock Exchange listed company Sunbird Hotels and Resorts on Thursday last week hosted a cocktail party where among others their customers were sharing various experiences about the hotel and also networking.

Held at Sunbird Mount Soche International Conference Centre (SICC), the event was also an opportunity for the Group to actively engage with their clients as part of the continuous effort to solicit feedback in order to ensure delivery of value for money services.

Speaking in an interview company’s Group Sales and Marketing Manager Temwa Kanjadza the event was organized primarily to thank the key clients for their unwavering support despite the challenging business environment.

“We are all mindful of the financial hardships that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about to most organizations but despite that our key clients have continued to support us and hence we organized this event to thank them” She said.

Kanjadza also highlighted the new developments within the Sunbird hotels group which includes the new Sunbird Waterfront Resort in Salima, an upcoming fine dining restaurant at Sunbird Mount Soche called the Vincent’s Platinum and the recently launched new revamped menusin all Sunbird units.

“We are very excited to inform you that the upmarket Sunbird Waterfront resort that you have been looking forward to will open this July, the resort will offer luxury and splendor with all beach front rooms fitted with modern amenities and facilities redefining luxury and style,” She added

One of Sunbird’s top bookers Suzanne Mbejere of Malawi National Council of Sports expressed her appreciation to Sunbird for recognizing the top bookers and cited exceptional service delivery as the key reason why she is loyal to Sunbird.

“Sunbird is always my first choice because they consistently provide great food and excellent customer service,” She said

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts is Malawi’s leading hotel chain with 9 properties including four city hotels in all three regions of Malawi namely; Sunbird Capital, Sunbird Mount Soche, Sunbird Lilongwe, and Sunbird Mzuzu.

Apart from that, Sunbird also owns two popular beach resorts along Lake Malawi namely; Sunbird Nkopola, Sunbird Livingstonia, a beach side Inn on the northern lakeshore, Sunbird Chintheche, an iconic mountain resort in the former capital city of Zomba; Sunbird Kuchawe and the soon to be opened premier luxury resort Sunbird Water Front.