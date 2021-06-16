LONDON-(MaraviPost)-A 53-year-old Swedish-British presenter and model Ulrika Jonsson stripped completely naked to support a men’s mental health campaign.

The Swedish beauty was photographed wearing just a pair a wellies while tending to her garden.

She strategically protected her modesty with her arm while holding her wheelbarrow.

The mother-of-four shared the photo to Instagram and went on to nominate her celebrity friends to go naked to raise awareness for bereavement charity StrongMen.

See the full photos below.

Source: www.expressiveinfo.com