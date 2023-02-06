The plight of security guards in Malawi

By Burnett Munthali

This article focuses mainly on the challenges faced by security guards in Malawi, causes and probably with some solutions.

It is aimed at provoking different stake holders to start looking into this profession and go back to the drawing board so the profession could be respected.

First, the challenge that is common in security guarding is low pay. Many security guards as we speak get as low as MWK50, 000 per month and you can imagine the buying power of such money today. That’s literally close to zero.

Second, some companies pay their guards very late upto 10th of the next month thereby making life even more difficult for the guards. That’s abusing the employees to great extremes.

Third, deductions that are done when a security guard is absent from duty are another challenge that is an issue which leaves allot to be desired.

Fourth, some companies do not have protective wear for their guards and as such, they are exposed to all sorts of harsh weather conditions. This is another abuse of employees which is going on in security guard services which is being overlooked.

Finally, it appears gratuity is another grey area which security guards are being swindled in broad daylight. Most of the security guards are unable to voice up their concerns and those who speak out such matters are fired without any notice or benefits of any kind.

So, they choose to suffer in silence. Government authorities should consider visiting the different security companies countrywide and save the innocent victims who cannot save themselves.

Otherwise, this could also be considered as another form of slavery in a civilized modern world.

There are many security companies in different places in Malawi. They play a very important role in terms of security as State security alone cannot suffice all areas throughout the cities and remote areas.

State security would find it difficult to provide security services on their own without the private security workforce.

Their job of a security is to prevent a crime from happening by proactively watching for suspicious behavior, mitigating risks as they appear and contacting the proper authorities when an incident occurs. Simply put, security guards keep people, property and other valuable assets safe and secure.

Watchmen play a vital role in our society. The watchman is responsible for alerting others about problems to avoid and opportunities to pursue. However, he or she isn’t responsible for how the information is received and acted upon.

The basic responsibilities of security guards include: investigation of alarms and emergencies. De-escalation of crisis situations. Providing support to emergency personnel, including police and fire. Writing clear and detailed incident reports. Providing first aid when needed.

Security Guards have a job description: they have duties and responsibilities and these include:

Inspect and patrol premises regularly. Monitor property entrance. Authorize entrance of people and vehicles. Report any suspicious behaviors and happenings. Secure all exits, doors and windows. Monitor surveillance cameras.

Security guards are facing these top issues:

Workplace Violence. COVID-19 (and pandemics). Business continuity and business resilience. Cybersecurity. Civil unrest, disturbances, riots, activists, targeted protests. Crisis management. Staffing and training.

Insider threats.

The biggest challenge to human security is that of terrorism. Terrorism targets common, innocent people. It aims at creating terror or fear in their minds, so that they begin to feel insecure. Thus, in order to protect human security, it is necessary to put an end to terrorism.

One reason why security officers/guards are looked down on is because of the way they carry themselves. When a lot of agencies hire security professionals they bypass the way they “carry themselves” and just hire them to have a body at a site.

In conclusion, it is the duty of prospective security companies in Malawi to create a conducive environment and put in place good working conditions for their security guards that attract them to work there.

Employers must remember that well paid employees contribute to the economy of their country.

Employees must also makes sure they know all working conditions at their security companies right from the beginning before they start working there.

Additionally, the guards should always contact ministry off labor in advance so that they have a clear picture of employment regulations that are acceptable and not punitive.

It is also the duty and responsibility of security guards to ask for a copy of labor laws so that they read and refer to them time and again so that they stay conversant with such laws in order to gather the legal confidence before making any decisions.

