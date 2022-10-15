TNM hosts mothers

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and ICT service provider, TNM Plc hosted women employees as a way of celebrating Mother’s Day and appreciating their contribution towards the growth of the company.

The early mothers’ treat was implemented in all the regions across the country to unleash the relentless skills women have in the world.

Speaking on the sidelines of the breakfast at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre TNM’s Head of Brands and Marketing Communications, Madalitso Jonazi, reiterated the significance of empowering mothers to the success of TNM.

“As a company, TNM values and love mothers. We realise that every woman contributes to the growth of the company in one way or another. As such TNM accords special interest on them to unleash their potentials and help them become more strategic,” said Jonazi.

Jonazi added that TNM acknowledges and recognizes all the sacrifices and characteristics mothers and women have in safeguarding TNM’s values.

“At TNM we appreciate the hard work, determination, resilience, deep love, passion and above all sacrifice that characterises mothers and women in general. On behalf of all the people in your life and mainly at TNM – you are truly valued and loved,” added Jonazi.

The marketing head hailed motivation and hardworking spirit TNM mothers have shown that has seen TNM excelling since it started its operations in the country.

Lucia Maweja who works as a supervisor at TNM, feels women deserve such treat due to their roles at homes and workplaces, attributed this to mother’s gift of multitasking.

“Mothers work hard in managing homes, raising families, excelling in the workplace and establishing themselves as entrepreneurs. This is a clear indication that God blessed us with a lot of attributes and this is the gift of multi-tasking,” Maweja attributed.

Maweja highlighted on the need to motivate and empower women as they are key in the society despite many challenges.

“It is always important to celebrate mothers because with such initiatives we are empowered in the society where we are being undermined. Therefore, this kind of treat motivates us to stand out in the society and gather self-esteem to do more,” she added.

Mother’s Day in the country falls on October 15 every year. This year TNM has hosted mothers working with the brand in all the regions.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...