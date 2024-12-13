Traffic Police Officer involved in accident in Nkhatabay, motorbike taxi driver killed

By Burnett Munthali

In a tragic incident on December 11, 2024, a traffic police officer from the Nkhatabay Police Department was involved in a fatal accident at the Four Ways area in Nkhatabay. The officer, who was reportedly responding to a traffic-related matter, collided with a motorbike taxi driver, resulting in the death of the rider on the spot.

Witnesses reported that the police officer was driving a police vehicle when the accident occurred. Several individuals who were at the scene rushed to assist, and some were able to transport the injured passengers to the hospital for medical attention. However, the motorbike taxi driver did not survive the crash.

The driver of the police vehicle, who is believed to have fled the scene shortly after the incident, is currently being sought by authorities. Meanwhile, angered by the tragic loss, members of the public, particularly the victim’s family and friends, have reportedly set fire to the police vehicle involved in the accident in a show of protest.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are calling for calm as they work to bring clarity to the situation. The tragedy has sparked widespread concern about road safety and the accountability of law enforcement officers involved in such incidents. The Nkhatabay Police Department has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the matter, but efforts are underway to address the growing public outcry.

As the investigation continues, the family of the deceased and the injured passengers are hoping for justice, while the community remains deeply affected by the events that transpired at Four Ways.