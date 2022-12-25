LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Four people have died while six others have sustained injuries following a head-on collision between two vehicles at Mthandizi along the M1 road stretch in Ntcheu on December 24, 2022
Ntcheu Police Spokesperson, Rabecca Ndiwate says the road accident involved a Toyota Passo, registration number BT 4249 and a Toyota Prado Land Cruiser, registration number CA 9438.
According to Ndiwate among the four who died upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital, three of them are yet to be identified
The police publicist added that the deceased were traveling in the Toyota Passo while the other deceased, Rabecca Ndovi Winga was in the Toyota Prado.
Meanwhile, the six injured have been referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre for medical treatment.
More to come…..