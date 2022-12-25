Ntcheu Road accident kills four people on Christmas eve

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Four people have died while six others have sustained injuries following a head-on collision between two vehicles at Mthandizi along the M1 road stretch in Ntcheu on December 24, 2022

Ntcheu Police Spokesperson, Rabecca Ndiwate says the road accident involved a Toyota Passo, registration number BT 4249 and a Toyota Prado Land Cruiser, registration number CA 9438.

According to Ndiwate among the four who died upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital, three of them are yet to be identified

The police publicist added that the deceased were traveling in the Toyota Passo while the other deceased, Rabecca Ndovi Winga was in the Toyota Prado.

Meanwhile, the six injured have been referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre for medical treatment.

More to come…..

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...