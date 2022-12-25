Msaka cheering up the sick

By Burnett Munthali

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As one way of celebrating Christmas, on Sunday December 25, 2022, opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Presidential hopeful Bright Msaka went to cheer the sick admitted to Machinga hospital in Liwonde.

Msaka who is also DPP Eastern Region Vice President saw it befitting during this festive season to remember those in hospital as one way of celebrating with them during this Christmas.

Msaka said patients did not have the chance of walking out of hospital so they could celebrate Christmas, and he gave out Christmas gifts to the hospitalized by their bedside.

He said it was another way of reminding them a message of hope.

Msaka said Jesus Christ teaches us that with hope it is possible to save our lives and get healed from all kind of diseases.

He therefore wished everyone Merry Christmas.

The opposition DPP is expected to hold elective convention in July 2023 ahead of 2025 presidential polls.

